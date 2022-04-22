Mercy Oseghale set to drop third album

Award-winning contemporary gospel singer and songwriter, Pastor Mercy Oseghale is set to drop her third album. The 13-track album which will be released before the end of this year, include some of her hit singles such as ‘Not A Man’ and ‘Idinma’, she told New Telegraph in an interview. “Yes, Invade is also a part of the 13-track album that we will drop, by the grace of God, before the end of this year. We have dropped Idinma; we have also dropped Not A Man. They are also part of the album. Invade is also part of it. Ebiniwo will be added to it, although it was in my second album, but we repackaged it. “Basically, the first song Ebiniwo, means “He is risen”, in the Igbo dialect. And it was done by me and Pat Uwaje of ‘Midnight Crew’. The song talks about the story in the book of Mathew in the Bible where on the third day after Jesus Christ was crucified, when the women went to the tomb and they didn’t see anybody there. Mary came and told the disciples that’ He is no longer there; that He is risen’.

The song is about the resurrection. Ebiniwo is to tell us that Christ is risen. One of the lyrics says, “The grave is empty; He is no longer there”. Whatever it is that you are going through, because Jesus died and resurrected, there is still hope for you. If Jesus did not remain in the grave, that power, that problem will not keep you there.

Therefore, the song Ebiniwo is to reaffirm our trust in God. It is to tell everyone, especially during the Easter, that whenever you are going through any difficulty, you know that Christ is risen, and that He’s resurrected you; that you cannot be afraid; you cannot be ashamed; you should not worry. Because He is risen, that problem will not hold you back,” she said. According to her, Ebiniwo, which was produced by Cobams Asuquo, has been released already. “It is on my youtube channel. But we are pushing it anew. It is one of those songs in my third album – that we are working on. We trust God Almighty as we are working towards releasing it before the end of this year. It is a 13-track album. “As I said, we are rebranding Ebiniwo. We’ve just shot the video. We are rebranding it, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic that kept everybody away for two years. Now that things are picking up, we trust that that song should be heard. That is why we are repackaging it and bringing it out.”

