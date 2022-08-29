Merger panic grips aviation as SGF receives Oronsaye Report

NCAA, NAMA, NiMet may be fused

FAAN’s privatisation recommended

Wole Shadare

The submission of the Steve Oronsaye report to the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha, last week Friday, is beginning to unsettle nerves in the nation’s aviation in dustry.

Not a few thought that the Federal Government had jettisoned the controversial decision to merge many of the Ministries Departments, or Agencies (MDAs) to save costs.

The Oronsaye Committee had made recommendations in its report that many government agencies, ministries, and departments served as duplication of offices, recommending that many of them should be merged.

Similarly, the committee recommended that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Air Space Management Agency (NAMA), and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) be merged into a body known as Federal Civil Aviation Authority, saying this could save the government over N97.9 billion.

The committee recommended that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) be fully privatized, hinting that this would save Nigeria at least N93.5 billion in recurrent and capital expenditure going by FAAN’s 2022 budget.

However, some top officials, who spoke to New Telegraph under strict condition of anonymity because of fear of reprimand, said the decision would bring back the sector to the old days when aircraft were falling from the sky because of regulatory overlaps with other bodies fused together with an agency that should have been saddled with just regulatory oversight.

Some stakeholders spoke in a similar vein, saying what the Federal Government intends to save by merging the agencies, would be lost enormously with the dwindling fortune of the sector after the merger and going against international aviation bodies, which saw the need to separate aviation regulation from service provision.

One of the sources said: “I don’t know why other aviation stakeholders and aviationprofessionalsarenot talking, particularlypilots, air trafficcontrollers, and aircraft safetyengineers. Federal Civil Aviation Authority (FCAA) was tried as both service provider and regular in the early 1990s, and it was a disaster.

“The negative effects of that faulty decision manifestedin2004- 2006whenairplanes started dropping out of the sky due to weak and ineffective regulatory activities over the airline operators.

The airlines became self-regulated. It was adisasterwhich must not be allowed to repeat itself.” They called on the Federal Government to save the aviation industry by strengthening and empowering NCAA but not to bury it and replace it with potential air disasters.

They argued against the merger plan on the premise that it negated the regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which prescribed the separation of the operations of serviceprovidersfromthat of a regulator.

In this situation, merging NCAA, the country’s regulatory body with NAMA and NiMET, serviceproviderswill lead to a conflict of duties and subsequently createadangerous lacuna in the running of aviation policies. In other words, sincetheseparationof provision from regulation is in consonance with the principles of good governance, the oversight function of the NCAA must be seen as independent and transparent.

The Oronsaye committee was constituted in 2014 by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration to prune down what was called the over-bloated number of government agencies and parastatals and seek ways of cuttingthecostof governance in the country.

After several deliberations, the committee came up with an 800-page report, recommending the abolishment and merging of 102 government agencies and parastatals.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...