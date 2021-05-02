Business

Mergers loom as FG hikes capital requirement for pension managers

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

Indications at the weekend were that the Federal Government has increased the capital requirement for pension managers in an attempt to steer the biggest sector of its fund management industry to target untapped opportunities in the much larger, informal sector of small business.

 

This came three pension managers are in talks to merge to meet the new capital requirement of N5 billion ($13.14 million) by next year, two pension executives with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Pension funds currently operate with N1 billion capitals. Fund managers include Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a unit of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Sigma Pensions, which sold a majority stake to private equity firm Actis, and several others with either banking or insurance parent companies.

 

The National Pension Commission was not available for comment. Nigeria’s pension funds were worth around N12.3 trillion as of March, up from N10.5 trillion in 2019.

 

Fund growth slowed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a strong rally on the equity market helped counter historically low bond yields. Africa’s most populous country faces a shrinking labour market, double-digit inflation and low growth in the face of mounting insecurity. So far, contributions are mainly from the millions working for the government or big companies.

 

But there are untapped opportunities in the small business sector, the executives said, adding that the sector needed to overcome challenges on how to track them. The growth in pensions has lifted fund flow into equities and bonds in Nigeria.

 

Current regulations allow Nigerian pension managers to invest up to 30 per cent of their portfolio in equities and limit investment in government bonds to a maximum of 80 per cent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

SEC issues statement on digital assets

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a statement on digital assets, their classification and treatment.   The commission in a statement obtained from its website noted that since digital assets offerings provided alternative investment opportunities for the investing public, it is essential to ensure that these offerings operate in a manner that is […]
Business

Bob Diamond’s African Bank exits two markets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Atlas Mara Limited, the African banking group started by former Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer, Bob Diamond, agreed to sell its Rwandan and Tanzanian operations as the lender started talks with debt holders about upcoming repayments. According to Bloomberg News, Kenya’s biggest bank KCB Group Plc will buy a 62.06 per cent stake in the […]
Business

Mutual funds: Need to deepen potential

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mutual fund is the right platform to stabilise investment since it can attract and encourage numerous retail investors. Chris Ugwu writes   One key challenge that faces new entrants in the field of investment is the fear of taking the wrong step in the choice of securities.   A beginner usually buys one or two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica