Merian Odesho- playing multiple roles for the success of Bounce Curl

Merian Odesho, a woman of middle eastern descent, is the founder and chief formulator behind globally loved and recognized woman-owned haircare brand Bounce Curl. She says that she is most proud of her personal influence within the company and the success that she has built with such a small team. She always feels like there is never enough time in the day with meetings, creating hair tutorials, and being the face of the brand while also managing and running the business.

Merian always receives great feedback about how much she gives back to the community in educational videos and posts.

 

This quality of hers makes her stand out from the crowd. She puts a ton of effort into actually connecting with and engaging with her customers and over time has built a strong community. Most of the time it’s actually her behind the screen answering any customer service emails! Now that is what we call dedicating and giving it your all.

To all the budding entrepreneurs she says, “Start off with a business plan! When my company began to grow rapidly, I was extremely stressed and overwhelmed because I had not created an adequate business plan at launch. Research is a necessity and you can never learn too much about your industry.

 

Additionally, being organized is essential to running a successful business. Another tip I would give young women is to use their community as a resource and never be afraid to ask questions and connect with others.

 

Networking is so important when starting your own business and staying engaged with your community is vital.”
As a product formulator, she examines every single ingredient and the quantity of each ingredient used in the products.

 

The primary job of a formulator is to create the perfect blend of ingredients to maximize the effectiveness of each product. Her top priority while formulating products is to avoid the usage of harmful ingredients which are famous for causing fatal diseases.

 

For someone who is not a formulator, it can be hard to navigate what ingredients are truly “clean” since so many ingredients have so many different names; the general rule of thumb is not to use silicones, parabens, sulfates, PEGs, mineral oils or really anything with a bad reputation.
