News

Mervyn Shares 5 Pro-Tips To Help Protect Yourself From Cybercrime In 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

With each passing year cybersecurity becomes more and more important. Global connectivity and the cloud have transformed data into the new gold, and cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods to steal that data. Fortunately, former hackers turned cybersecurity experts such as Goh En Wei, known universally as Mervyn, have insider knowledge of the hacker mindset and are using that expertise to help businesses stay safe.

“Just as it takes a wolf to catch a wolf, there’s nothing better to stop a current hacker in their tracks than someone, who’s been there, done it, and worn the t-shirt,” explained Mervyn who was introduced to hacking from a young age through the movie ‘BlackHat.’ Mervyn added, “By the time I was a teenager, I had taught myself everything I possibly could about computers and the online world and I was fully immersed into the hacking culture. If it wasn’t for a brush with the law at the age of 14 I probably wouldn’t have seen the light and changed my ways.”

After his hacking exploits were discovered by the authorities, Mervyn was determined to change tack and do something positive and legal with his skills. He began creating websites and studying blockchain technology. Things snowballed and after actively participating in developing the first Bitcoin Wallet -BitcoinCore, Mervyn can be found today developing trading bots and advising clients how to avoid hacker scams and phishing.

Mervyn explained, “When you’re a hacker you’re operating in the shadows, and so you’re not an easily identifiable and targetable enemy. It’s difficult to combat the strategies of someone like that unless you can get under their skin and think along the same lines. As a poacher turned gamekeeper, that’s my specialty. I can help clients ward off any potential data breaches but I can also advise them on any vulnerabilities in their existing structure. Whereas I once wore a ‘blackhat,’ I am now one of the good guys, an ethical hacker, and I’m so glad I decided to put my skills to positive and worthwhile use.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerian military receives tanks, artillery from China

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Nigeria’s military has taken delivery of VT-4 main battle tanks, SH-5 self-propelled howitzers and other equipment from China in an effort to strengthen its land forces in the battle against Boko Haram militants. The equipment was acquired from China’s Norinco after being ordered last year under an apparent $152 million contract. The equipment was […]
News

Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination for president

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic nomination as their presidential candidate in the November election. Biden’s nomination came on the second night of the party’s virtual National Convention under the theme, “Leadership Matters”. His emergence followed the announcement of votes by party delegates from across the country via video messages. The candidate immediately took […]
News

Fire guts Agodi auto parts market in Ibadan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Goods, wares worth millions of naira destroyed as agonizing traders weep Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Midnight commercial tragedy struck at the popular Araromi auto spare parts market, Agodi-Gate, Ibadan on Saturday when goods worth several millions of naira were gutted by fire, throwing helpless traders into uncontrollable weeping.   The fire, according to Sunday Telegraph investigation, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica