Messe Berlin names Martin Ecknig as new CEO

Messe Berlin, organisers of one of the world’s leading travel and tourism trade exhibition, ITB Berlin, has named Martin Ecknig as its new chief executive officer. He is expected to take over from the incumbent, Christian Göke, in January 2021. Goke, who has served for more than 20 years, formerly cut time on his contract in April. Ecknig, 53, a German from Berlin is said to have no working experience in the travel business, however, he is a real estate expert and comes from Siemens.

Ecknig completed his training there and has worked his way up in the company since 1983, working in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Munich. He was among others a former head of Real Estate Germany, where he was responsible for buildings with more than five million square meters of office, production, and logistics space at 600 locations. In 2019, he was promoted to Global Head of Customer Service Companies and Corporate at Siemens.

Since March he was a Real Estate Business Partner of Siemens AG. Ecknig also deals with real estate at Messe Berlin. With a hall area of 170,000 square meters and an outdoor area of 100,000 square meters, Messe Berlin is the sixth largest exhibition company in Germany.

