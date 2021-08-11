Sports

Messi agrees Paris St-Germain deal

Lionel Messi has agreed a two-year deal to join Paris St-Germain following his shock exit from Barcelona, says BBC Sport columnist Guillem Balague.

 

The deal, which has the option of a third year, is subject to a medical. The 34-year-old Argentina captain left Barca – the only club he has ever  played for – as they were unable to afford a new deal under La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

 

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season. “It’s all been confirmed. Lionel Messi is going to be a PSG player,” Balague said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “That’s it, it’s done. It’s happened in the last few minutes.

 

“At the moment there are as much police as there are fans [at the stadium].

 

That’s going to change soon. There’s eight cameras here, again that’s going to change. It seems like it is a two-year deal, plus one,” he said.

