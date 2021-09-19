Sports

Messi ‘calm and composed’ ahead PSG home debut

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi is more than ready to make his home debut in Sunday’s clash against Lyon, coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed.

 

The Argentine started his first match for the club since moving from Barcelona in Wednesday’s 1-1 Champions League draw against Club Brugge. And he will now hope to wow Parc des Princes as PSG look to extend their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season.

 

“He is happy to be able to make his debut at the Parc des Princes in front of his fans tomorrow, he is calm and composed,” Pochettino told reporters on Saturday. “But so is the whole team. Everyone is thinking about putting in the best performance possible, our goal is to win this game.”

 

Sergio Ramos, on the other hand, still has no date pencilled in for his debut.

 

A niggling m u s c l e problem is frustrating the 35-year-old centre-half, and everyone else at Parc des Princes, with Pochettino unsure as to when the World Cup winner will come into contention for a place in his plans.

 

Asked for an update on Ramos ahead of a Ligue 1 clash with Lyon on Sunday, Pochettino told reporters: “I don’t have any details on when he will be available.

 

We hope he will be available soon. “He is well individually, he is calm and continues his preparation. “We hope that he can play quickly and it is important that he can return to a good level, equal to that of his teammates.”

