Messi faces hefty fine for missing training

Absentee Lionel Messi may rake up penalty to the tune of €595,000. According to Diario Sport, Barcelona have the right to suspend Messi’s salary if he keeps missing the training sessions without a good cause.

A fine up to seven per cent of his monthly salary is one of the potential penalties. Since Messi gets around €8.5million per month it means his biggest possible fine would reach €595,000.

Messi didn’t show up for the coronavirus tests last Sunday so he won’t be able to attend training due to the restrictions.

According to multiple sources, Messi has no intention to return to Barcelona as he considers his contract to be terminated.

And in a related development, The messy war involving Lionel Messi and Barcelona appears to be narrowing down to the two key figures – Lionel Messi and the club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

According to Spanish source, Tribuna, more and more board members believe that Barcelona should agree to Leo Messi‘s departure and start cooperating.

Another publication, Onda Cero, reported that most board members have been trying to convince Bartomeu to agree to a friendly exit for the Argentine.

Meanwhile, ESPN report that the president is going to meet with Leo’s father and agent Jorge Messi on Wednesday, September 2. Bartomeu’s position remains unchanged, he wants to offer the 33-year-old a two-year contract.

For now, Messi has decided not to train at Barca as he reportedly considers that his contract has been terminated via the burofax he sent on August 25.

