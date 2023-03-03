Messi family supermarket sprayed with bullets

A supermarket in Rosario has been hit with 14 bullets, after which the perpetrators left a threat for Lionel Messi outside written in charcoal. The shop in question belongs to the cousin of Antonella Roccuzzo, Messi’s partner, according to Cadena 3 Rosario.

Two men on a motorbike pulled up outside the supermarket at night, peppering the facade with 14 gunshots. They then left a message written in charcoal for Messi. “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is a drug trafficker, he will not protect you.” Javkin refers to the current mayor of Ro- sario, Messi’s home c i t y, Pablo Javkin.

The Paris Saint-Germain star retains a home on the outskirts of Rosario called ‘The Fortress’. It has been suggested that those involved may be trying to extort money from Messi, and the incident is being investigated by local authorities.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, and the supermarket was closed, with most of the impact being taken by the shutters. Recently it was reported that Messi is not considering returning to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario, and perhaps this is a small insight into why that might be.

Meanwhile, the FIFA’s Best Play- e r and Ar- gentina’s World Cup-winning captain has gifted his teammates 35 golden iPhones at an estimated cost of £175,000. The Argentine captain will present the 24-carat iPhone to all the support staff and team members of the World Cupwinning squad. As per a report published in the Sun, Lionel Messi has already got the iPhones delivered to his Parisian apartment on Saturday.

The devices are engraved with each player’s name, number and Argentinian logo. The report quotes a source close to Messi as saying that the Argentinian star wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his “proudest” moment.

Messi is said to have spoken to iDesign Gold CEO Ben Lyons and worked with him on the design of the iPhone. iDesign Gold also confirmed the delivery of the phones on their Insta handle.

