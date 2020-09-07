Messi finally shows up at Barca’s training ground

After a week of absence, Lionel Messi finally drove to Barcelona training ground on Monday.

It was to the delight of the fans. But despite his presence, he was not seen training with the rest. He was filmed by RAC1 arriving at the Barcelona training centre this afternoon.

It was learnt that the Argentinian had his coronavirus test at home a couple of days ago and tested negative. Yet, he is still unable to train with the rest of the squad due to the la Liga regulations.

Just like Philippe Coutinho, the captain will train on his own for a few more days until he has another coronavirus test. The rest of the first-team squad will travel as normally at 17:30 CET today.

Incidentally. Messi arrived the training ground ahead of other members of the squad. In fact, he came a full 90 minutes, regular match duration, earlier than the rest of his teammates.

According to multiple sources, Messi could still be cleared to play in Barcelona’s first pre-season friendly against Nastic this Saturday.

He missed the whole week of training because he was uncertain about his future.

