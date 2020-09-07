Sports

Messi finally shows up at Barca’s training ground

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

After a week of absence, Lionel Messi finally drove to Barcelona training ground on Monday.
It was to the delight of the fans. But despite his presence, he was not seen training with the rest. He was filmed by RAC1 arriving at the Barcelona training centre this afternoon.
It was learnt that the Argentinian had his coronavirus test at home a couple of days ago and tested negative. Yet, he is still unable to train with the rest of the squad due to the la Liga regulations.
Just like Philippe Coutinho, the captain will train on his own for a few more days until he has another coronavirus test. The rest of the first-team squad will travel as normally at 17:30 CET today.
Incidentally. Messi arrived the training ground ahead of other members of the squad. In fact, he came a full 90 minutes, regular match duration, earlier than the rest of his teammates.
According to multiple sources, Messi could still be cleared to play in Barcelona’s first pre-season friendly against Nastic this Saturday.
He missed the whole week of training because he was uncertain about his future.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Pinnick commends adhoc committee on late Martins as panel submits report

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Thursday praised the efforts of the Federation’s Adhoc Committee on Safety and Security, set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Nasarawa United player, Chineme Martins during an NPFL game in Lafia on March 8, 2020, and to recommend stronger […]
Sports

NFF congratulates Egbo on historic feat with European club

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sent congratulatory messages to former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Egbo, who has become the first Nigerian and African to lead a European club to a top tier domestic title. With three matches left in the Albanian top flight, KF Tirana coached by former Nigeria goalkeeper Egbo has an unassailable lead […]
Sports

JUST IN: Watford sack manager, Pearson

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigel Pearson has been sacked as Watford head coach with two games remaining in the season, as the club looks to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Watford are 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, following Friday night’s 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham, reports Sky Sports. SHOCKING LIFE […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: