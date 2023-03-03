Sports

Messi, Garnacho in Argentina squad for March friendlies

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Lionel Messi is set to make his first appearance for Argentina since lifting the World Cup after he was called up by coach Lionel Scaloni on Friday for friendly matches later this month.

Scaloni named a 35-man squad that included all 26 players that won the World Cup in Qatar in December, beating France on penalties after a sensational final that ended 3-3 after extra-time.

Recent £100 million Chelsea signing Enzo Fernandez, Manchester United’s combative centre-back Lisandro Martinez and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, who was earlier this week named the best goalkeeper for 2022 by FIFA, are also in the squad.

Villarreal’s Giovanni Lo Celso returned to the squad after missing the World Cup through injury, while uncapped teenage Spanish-born Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho is also included in a Scaloni squad for the second time.

Garnacho has made a meteoric rise at United this season, making 27 appearances for Eric ten Hag’s side, including 10 starts, and scoring four goals, the latest of which was the decisive strike in the Red Devils’ 3-1 FA Cup last 16 victory over West Ham on Wednesday.

Other uncapped young talents with limited senior first team experience have also earned a call-up including Manchester City midfielder Maximo Perrone, 20, and attacking midfielders Facundo Buonanotte, 18, of Brighton and Inter Milan’s Valentin Carboni, 17.

They have made a combined 10 senior appearances for their European clubs.

Argentina will host Panama on March 23 in Buenos Aires and then Curacao in Santiago del Estero five days later.

Messi had been widely expected to retire from international duty after finally, at 35, leading his country to World Cup glory.

But he said at the time that he still wanted to play a few more matches with his teammates as a world champion.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Ajax/NED), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/ENG)

Defenders: Juan Foyth (Villarreal/ESP), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla/ESP), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Nehuen Perez (Udinese/ITA), German Pezzella (Real Betis/ESP), Cristian Romero (Tottenham/ENG), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica/POR), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon/FRA), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla/ESP), Lautaro Blanco (Elche/ESP)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus/ITA), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis/ESP), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea/ENG), Maximo Perrone (Manchester City/ENG), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton/ENG), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United/USA), Giovanni Lo Celso (Villarreal/ESP), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/ENG)

Forwards: Angel Di Maria (Juventus/ITA), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa/ENG), Valentin Carboni (Inter Milan/ITA), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Paulo Dybala (Roma/ITA), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/ITA), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City/ENG), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina/ITA), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla/ESP)

*Courtesy: AFP

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Rodgers wants to win FA Cup, inspire smaller clubs to ‘do a Leicester’

Posted on Author Reporter

• ‘Leicester can be the signpost for every team,’ manager says • Club aiming to beat Chelsea and lift FA Cup for first time Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City aim to stand as “the people’s club” in the wake of the European Super League scandal and that ambition would be boosted by victory against Chelsea in the […]
Sports

AFCON 2021: Eagles may face Egypt, Cape Verde, Comoros

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Draw Ceremony for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals will hold in Yaounde, capital of host nation Cameroon on Tuesday, with three – time champions Nigeria in Pot 1 of the draw, and with the possibility of being drawn against seven –time winners Egypt (Pot 2), 2022 FIFA World Cup foes Cape Verde […]
Sports

JUST IN: World Athletics’ record holder found dead in Kenya

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kenyan world record holder Agnes Tirop has been found dead at her home in the western town of Iten, a training hub for many athletes. The two-time World Athletics Championships bronze medallist, who finished fourth in the Olympic 5,000m final two months ago, was 25. Kenyan police have told BBC Sport Africa they are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica