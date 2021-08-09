Messi in tears as he confirms PSG move

Lionel Messi was in flood of tears at his final press conference as a Barcelona player as he confirmed that a move to Paris Saint- Germain “is a possibility”.

Messi became a free agent upon the expiration of his contract at Barca in June, and the club confirmed on Friday that they have been unable to tie him down to a new deal due to “financial and structural obstacles”.

The Blaugrana couldn’t re-sign the 34-year-old without exceeding La Liga’s wage limit, meaning their talismanic captain will now be forced to find a new club, and he admits that the whole situation has come as a great shock to him.

“This is very difficult, I was not prepared for this. Last year I was convinced to leave, but this year we were going to stay, my family and I wanted to continue here, in our house,” said Messi.

“After 21 years I’m leaving with my three Catalan- Argentine kids. We’ve lived in this city, this is our home. I’m just really grateful for everything, all my teammates, everyone who has been by my side

