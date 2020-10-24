MESSI: KING OF CLASICO SET TO REIGN AGAIN

There has not been any individual that defines El-clasico as much as Lionel Messi has done and the La Pulga will be at the centre of action when Barcelona host Real Madrid in the 265th editions of the battle today (Saturday) at Camp Nou.

There have been thoughts questioning Messi’s form this term after he reluctantly decided to remain at Barca following a pre-season of chaos at Camp Nou but the Argentine left no one in doubt when he put up his characteristic sublime showing in the Champions Legaiue triumph midweek.

El-clasico has been his fortress; no single player, not even his eternal rival and former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has the kind of statistics he boasts of in this duel. No player has scored as many goals in El- Clasico as Lionel Messi (26). 18 of those have come in LaLiga, again making him the all-time top scorer in league meetings between the two sides. In fact, his El-Clasico goals tally is the same as the entire Real Madrid squad.

Not even Ronaldo, with 18 goals, or Alfredo Di Stéfano, with 16 goals, can compare to Messi in this fixture’s all-time rankings. Messi is second only to Sergio Ramos in Clasico appearances.

The Argentine also has 14 assists in addition to his goals, on his way to achieving 19 victories, 11 draws and 13 defeats against Real Madrid. His record setting form against Barça’s eternal rivals means that Real Madrid have been losing their grip on their head-to-head Clasico record during his career.

Before Messi burst onto the scene, Real Madrid have six more victories in this fixture than Barcelona, but now the head-to-head record is tied on 96 wins for the Blaugrana and 96 wins for the Blancos. Looking solely at LaLiga meetings, Real Madrid still have a slight lead at 73 to 72. Messi’s Clasico legacy is clearly unrivalled.

However, he still has further records within his grasp. Real Madrid honorary president Paco Gento won 21 Clasico matches during his playing career and Messi, currently on 19, is closing in on that number. He could even catch Gento’s record during this LaLiga season. As well as changing the history of Clasico, Messi changed Barcelona.

Clasico is such a huge fixture because of the close battles between Barcelona and Real Madrid for titles, so Messi’s excellent record in these matches has inevitably led to titles. He is the player with the most trophies in the history of Barcelona (34), including 10 La- Liga titles and four Champions Leagues. The honours claimed by the current captain during his 15 years in the Barça first team represent a third of all those won by the Catalan club in the 121 years since its founding.

Barcelona have reached 91 titles, just one behind Real Madrid on 92. There has been a comeback in this ranking during the Messi era too, with Barcelona winning 34 and Real Madrid 21 since his debut back in 2004. From the very beginning, Messi enjoyed great success against Real Madrid and the king will want to extend that reign as both teams lock horns again today.

