Sports

Messi lends £12m luxury private jet Argentina squad for World Cup qualifying

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lionel Messi has generously offered up the use of his £12million private jet to his Argentina team-mates for this week’s international break.
Argentina face Bolivia and Ecuador in their first two 2022 World Cup qualifying matches on October 8 and October 13.
And, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Messi has offered up his plane to Argentine stars currently playing in Europe to help them stay safe, reports The Sun.
Messi was joined by the likes of Paulo Dybala, Juan Foyth, Marcos Acuna, Lucas Ocampos and Nicolas Otamendi on the jet.
The five Argentina stars will then join Messi on the return trip back to Spain in a bid to limit interaction at public airports.
The Barcelona star, 33, first started using the £12m Gulfstream V jet in 2018 – and he has leased it from an Argentine company on a number of occasions in the past few years.
The plane was infamously forced to make an emergency landing in Brussels due to a technical fault earlier this year.
It boasts a number of incredible features, including its very own kitchen.
There are two bathrooms and enough seats for 16 people.
The chairs can even be folded up and turned into eight beds so the players can get some much-needed shut-eye on the long flight to South America.
Messi even has the names of his family adorned on the jet, with wife Antonella, plus children Thiago, Ciro and Mateo all having their names etched on the steps.
The plane also boasts Messi’s iconic No10 on the tail.
Meanwhile, Messi could miss this month’s El Clasico thanks to his participation in international duty.
The game against Real Madrid is currently set to take place just 12 days after the Bolivia clash – on October 25 – two days within the 14-day quarantine timeframe.
Messi would likely miss the game with Getafe a week earlier, on October 18, too.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NFF ELECTION 2022: Plans to install Dikko as NFF boss uncovered

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

•Pinnick desperate to stop Ifeanyi Ubah, divides northern bloc •‘Minister must stop anomalies in federation Although it is still about two years to the next elections into the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), animosity among the political gladiators is reaching feverish level as the current boss of the NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, […]
Sports

Bolt: I didn’t get a fair chance during football trial in Australia

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Usain Bolt believes he didn’t get a fair chance when he attempted to become a footballer in Australia. The Jamaican superstar trialed with A-League club Central Coast Mariners in mid-2018 as he chased a career kicking the round ball after retiring from athletics. Despite scoring twice in a friendly match, Bolt failed to earn a […]
Sports

FA Cup: Arsenal gun down holders, Man City

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Mikel Arteta overcame his former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career as Arsenal beat Manchester City at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final.   Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the side to score in either half as Arteta’s men sucker-punched last season’s winners on the counter-attack.   The Gabonese forward, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: