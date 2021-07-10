Back Page Columnist

Messi, Neymar CLASH in Copa America final

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Brazil and Argentina have set up a mouthwatering Copa America final clash in Rio de Janeiro Sunday morning; with the continental crown up for grabs, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi who is looking to claim his first international silverware but could be stopped by his blossom friend Neymar that is also fighting to win the tournament for the first time. For all he has achieved at the club level, Messi has not been accepted as the all-time greatest because he is yet to lead La Albiceleste to silverware since he turned out for Argentina at the senior level in 2015.

Although he stormed into the international limelight after for success with the National U-20 team with their victory at the 2005 World Youth Championship and the forward also led the U-23 team to a gold medal feat at the Olympics three years later. He has won four UEFA Champions League titles with Barcelona including 10 La Liga crowns.

Three World Club titles and has six Ballon d’Or gongs but lack of success on the international scene remains a blemish on his glittering career. He has the chance to re-write history once again with today’s tie but it is instructive to note that this is not the first time he would be so close to success. In fact, this is the fourth time Messi will play in the final of the continental competition and the fifth time in all competitions following his appearance at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He lost all finals. His rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo is unprecedented but the Portuguese has led Portugal to the 2016 Euro Championship.

Messi can bridge the gap if he wins Copa America with Argentina Sunday morning but his blossom friend Neymar covets the same trophy. Neymar, who is yet to add the Copa to his medals haul, does not mind if the tie can put a strain on his relationship with the Argentine as he vows to lead Brazil to success in front of their home fans Sunday morning. “Messi is, as I’ve always said, the best player I’ve ever seen play and he’s a great friend, but now we’re in a final, we’re rivals. I want to win and I really want to win this title, which would be my first Copa America.

“Messi has been looking for his first title with the national team for many years, and every time we [Brazil] are not present at the tournament, I cheered for him. That’s what I cheered for in the 2014 World Cup final when he faced Germany. “Now Brazil is in the dispute, so our friendship is on the line. The respect between us is still great but only one can win. “When you’re friends with someone, it’s hard to forget the friendship you have – but for example when you play video games with a friend, you want to beat him anyway. It’ll be the same thing on Saturday.”

