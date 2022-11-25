Sports

Messi on brink as Argentina look to salvage World Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

It was not supposed to be this way. Before the World Cup started, hopes were high in Argentina that Lionel Messi was set for a glorious swansong.

The diminutive superstar with magic in his boots insisted he was in fine shape physically ahead of what he suggested would be his final tilt at World Cup success.

After winning LaLiga 10 times, the Ballon d’Or seven times, the Champions League four times and the Copa America once, this trophy is all that is missing from Messi’s massive collection of personal and collective accolades.

Argentina came into the tournament on a remarkable 36-match unbeaten streak having stunned bitter rivals Brazil in their own back yard to win last year’s Copa America.

Pundits and fans the world over were proclaiming Argentina one of – if not the – favourites.

Argentines were allowing themselves to dream: one of the greatest players the world has ever seen was about to lift football’s greatest prize.

But Tuesday’s shock 2-1 defeat to a tactically superior and more athletic Saudi Arabia has brought them back down to earth with a bump.

The realisation is that far from coating an already delicious cake with icing, Messi’s World Cup story may just be about to end in ignominious fashion.

The autopsy has already begun in Argentina.

Football pundits and fans alike are speculating whether or not the ‘Pibe’ was truly fit.

He had sat out a couple of group training sessions, following his own personal programme apart, because of a knock on his calf.

A picture went viral on social media of his apparently deformed ankle – although he was merely wearing an ice pack.

Fingers were even pointed at his club Paris Saint-Germain, seemingly for daring to play him week in, week out rather than wrap him in cotton wool so he could arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape to help his country.

STIRRING SPEECH

Coach Lionel Scaloni also came under fire for his perceived inability to spring the Saudis’ high defensive line as his side were caught offside seven times in the first half.

He was also castigated for their inability to break down a stubborn defence that dropped deeper once they took the lead.

There was a sobering admission, though, that at 35, Messi might not be as great as he once was.

“He is not injured, but he does have several logical ailments due to his age and the number of minutes played this season,” said sports newspaper Ole.

Even so, Messi remains the darling of a nation upon whom their hopes rest.

Tales of his stirring speech to teammates on the bus after the Saudi game were quick to emerge.

At training the following he day he supposedly told them: “The people believe that this group will not abandon them.

“It is up to us, we know that we have no choice (but to win) but we’ve already played in these types of games before, it’s time to lift our heads above the water.”

Messi will have to lift himself above the poor fare produced against Saudi if Argentina are to beat Mexico on Saturday and keep their hopes of progressing alive.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles will learn from Algeria loss –Rohr

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has said that his side can take plenty of lessons from their 1-0 loss to African champions Algeria on Friday night after reassembling his team for the first time in 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AOIFootball.com reports.   Without the duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen, Rohr […]
Sports

JUST IN: Rangers lose Europa final to Frankfurt on penalties

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rangers suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat in their fifth European final as Eintracht Frankfurt triumphed in an absorbing Europa League decider. Rafaele Borre crashed in the decisive spot kick after Aaron Ramsey was denied just moments earlier in front of a colossal Rangers support in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

CWG 2022: Male athletes’ failure to win gold not a problem –Experts

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

…insist women more determined while men must train harder in their higher intensity space After the below average performance of Nigeria’s male athletes at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, experts in the sports industry have said the situation was nothing to worry about. The experts who spoke to Saturday Telegraph […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica