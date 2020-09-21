Sports

Messi reacts as Barca sell Vidal to Inter

Lionel Messi has bid an emotional farewell to Arturo Vidal, who has left Barcelona for Inter Milan.
Vidal is set to be announced as a Nerazzurri player on Monday, after the Serie A club posted updates on his arrival last weekend.
The 33-year-old, who previously played in Italy for Juventus, is set for a €1million move after two years at Barca.
Vidal and Luis Suarez are Messi’s close friends in the Nou Camp dressing and they have both been reportedly told to leave by new manager, Ronald Koeman.
“I only knew you from facing each other and you always seemed like a phenomenon to me, but later I was lucky to meet you personally and you surprised me even more.
“They were two years sharing many things and you made yourself noticed. The dressing room is going to miss you.
“I wish you all the best in this new stage at your new club. We will cross paths again, for sure,” Messi wrote about Vidal on Instagram.

