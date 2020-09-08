Sports

Messi returns to training as La Liga kicks off

Barcelona’s all-time top scorer Lionel Messi has returned to training following his failed attempt to force a move away from the club.

 

Messi, 33, submitted a transfer request on 25 August but said last Friday he would stay because it is “impossible” for any team to pay his release clause.

 

It is the first time the Argentine has trained with his team-mates since the arrival of new manager Ronald Koeman. When the Argentine announced in the first week of September that he would – after all – remain with Barcelona for the forthcoming season, a collective sigh of relief could be heard all over Spain. Messi, of course, is not just any player.

 

A six-time Ballon d’Or winner, the Argentine forward is arguably the greatest player the world has ever seen, or certainly ranks amongst the best.

