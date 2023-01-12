Sports

Messi scores in PSG victory on first appearance since World Cup win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Lionel Messi made his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain since winning the World Cup with Argentina and scored in a 2-0 victory against Angers in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The win, which came three and a half weeks after he captained Argentina to their World Cup final triumph on penalties against France in Qatar, saw PSG move six points clear at the top of the French table.

Messi had been rested for PSG’s first three matches following the long break in the season caused by the World Cup but he returned to training in Paris a week ago and was back in the starting line-up for this match against Ligue 1’s bottom side.

Neymar also started, having missed his team’s last two matches, but Kylian Mbappe was rested for a second straight game.

That meant young striker Hugo Ekitike again started in the home attack at the Parc des Princes and he opened the scoring in the fifth minute from a Nordi Mukiele cross at the end of a move in which Messi also featured.

PSG were not at their sparkling best but Messi swept in his 13th club goal of the season to make it 2-0 with 17 minutes left.

Christophe Galtier’s team extended their lead at the top of the table as second-placed Lens were held to a 2-2 draw away at Strasbourg.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern held by Bielefeld in six-goal thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich’s five-match winning run in the Bundesliga came to an end after the leaders were held by struggling Arminia Bielefeld. In their first game since winning the Fifa Club World Cup, Bayern trailed 2-0 at half-time after goals by Michel Vlap and Amos Pieper, reports the BBC. Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit before Christian Gebauer […]
Sports

Osimhen aiming to win the Capo cannoniere –Agent

Posted on Author Our Reporters

William D’Avila, the agent of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, has admitted that the Nigerian has set sights on winning the Capocannoniere award for the highest goalscorer in Serie A. The 21-year-old arrived at the Campania capital from Lille for €50 million after long negotiations which saw him change agents. The current recipient of the Capocannoniere […]
Sports

EPL: 10-man Arsenal hold Leeds; wins for W’Ham, Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe was sent off for a headbutt as Leeds’ wasteful finishing cost them a Premier League victory. Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds squandered a host of chances, both before and after Pepe was dismissed after video assistant referee consultation for sticking his head into Ezgjan Alioski’s face. Substitute Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica