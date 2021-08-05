Sports

Messi set to sign new Barca deal, may face Ronaldo weekend

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lionel Messi could be set for a quick return to action for Barcelona with a contract expected in the coming hours.

As things stand, the Argentine remains a free agent, but as reported this morning, it’s expected a new contract with Barcelona will be signed imminently.

But despite Messi only returning from his holiday in Ibiza on Wednesday, it appears as though he could be set to play within the coming days.

According to RAC1, the idea is for Messi to play in Barcelona’s pre-season clash with Juventus on Sunday in the Joan Gamper trophy.

The fixture, which will be played against Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus at Estadi Johan Cruyff, has been a tradition since 1966, and as part of the tradition, club captain Messi will make a speech.

And according to the report, the veteran forward is also looking to play in the game, as long as his contract is all agreed by then as expected.

Messi is yet to link up with this teammates for pre-season, but he has been working on his fitness during his holidays, and if anyone can get away with little preparation, it might just be him.
*Courtesy: Football Espana

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Osun suitable for sports development, says NFF President, Pinnick

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has said Osun state is suitable for sports development because of its peaceful and serene environment. Pinnick, who was accompanied by a football legend, Mutiu Adepoju, stated thi during this courtesy visit to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in Osogbo, Thursday night. The NFF President who attributed […]
Sports

Controversy as FG reappoints retiring Rector as Sole Administrator of Fed Poly Bida 

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The controversy rocking the Federal Polytechnic, Bida in Niger State has taken a new turn as the Federal Ministry of Education has reappointed the Rector, Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi  as the sole Administrator of the institution.   It was on Monday learnt that the Rector, who is supposed to go on retirement Febuary 15, 2021 […]
Sports

Zenith, Access, GTB adopt D’Tigers, D’Tigress

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Adoption initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development yielded even more fruits on Wednesday as three commercial banks donated $200,000, about 100 million naira to jointly adopt the National Men’s Basketball Team, D’Tigers and the female team, D’Tigress who are both on their way to the Tokyo Olympics. The Ministry noted that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica