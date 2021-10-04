Messi suffers first PSG defeat

Paris St-Germain’s 100% start in Ligue 1 was ended by Rennes as Lionel Messi suffered his first defeat since arriving at the club.

The hosts scored two quick goals either side of half-time through Gatetan Laborde and Flavien Tait. Mauricio Pochettino’s side did not have a single shot on target, despite Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all starting.

The defeat is PSG’s first in Ligue 1 since April, when they were beaten by last season’s eventual champions Lille.

Rennes opened the scoring on 44 minutes when Laborde converted from Kamaldeen Sulemana’s superb cross.Tait added a second soon after the restart with a sweeping finish into the bottom corner.

After slicing an effort high over the bar in the first half, Mbappe thought he had pulled a goal back for Pochettino’s side midway through the second half, only for it to be ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee (VAR).

