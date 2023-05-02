Sports

Messi suspended by PSG over Saudi Arabia trip

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris St-Germain for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission this week.

The trip followed the French club’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday, in which Messi played the full 90 minutes, reports the BBC.

Messi will not train or play for PSG during the period of his suspension.

It is understood the 35-year-old asked permission to make the journey to carry out commercial work but was refused.

Messi, who has also been fined by the club, has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

The World Cup winner’s two-year contract with PSG expires this summer.

Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste claimed in March that the Spanish club were in contact with Messi about a return to the Nou Camp.

Messi has scored 31 goals and contributed 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG, and won the Ligue 1 title last season.

He is set to miss matches against Troyes and Ajaccio as PSG, five points clear with five games to go, look to clinch a ninth league title in 11 seasons.

 

