Sports

Messi to Barcelona: I want to leave

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on Messi to Barcelona: I want to leave

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has dropped a massive bombshell, reportedly telling Barcelona that he wants to leave the club and terminate his contract.

 

Messi, 33, has spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, scoring over 600 goals and winning ten league titles and four Champions Leagues.

 

However in the past couple of seasons cracks have started to appear in the relationship between Messi and the club, following high-profile exits in the Champions League.

 

Messi had become more outspoken than ever, willing to criticise senior club figures as well as his own team-mates. He reportedly was considering his future but manager Quique Setien was fired and his successor Ronald Koeman was announced.

 

Koeman and Messi reportedly spoke on the phone where the new manager told him that the team has to come first and there can be no preferential treatment.

 

Messi reportedly told Koeman on that occasion that he saw his future away from Barcelona.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rangers kick off club licensing process ahead new season

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

In line with FIFA, CAF and national football club licensing guidelines, the management of Rangers International F.C, Enugu, has commenced processes for the ‘Flying Antelopes’ licensing for the fast approaching 2020/2021 football season.   The chairman of the club, Davidson Owumi, on Monday said that the club wishes to be a step ahead of others […]
Sports

EPL: Ole expects Man United to ‘put it right’ after Saints dent top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his players “will put it right” after they missed a chance to climb into the Premier League’s top four by conceding an injury-time equaliser against Southampton. United led 2-1 for 73 minutes before substitute Michael Obafemi scored in the 96th minute, bundling in a set-piece at the […]
Sports

FIFA grants Nigeria $1m

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

World football governing body, FIFA on Wednesday ratified a $1m grant to the Nigerian Football Federation “to protect and restart its football.”The NFF and other member associations across the globe are all expected to benefit from FIFA’s $1.5bn groundbreaking COVID- 19 relief plan after the bureau of the body approved the plan on Wednesday. The […]

%d bloggers like this: