Messi to Barcelona: I want to leave

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has dropped a massive bombshell, reportedly telling Barcelona that he wants to leave the club and terminate his contract.

Messi, 33, has spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, scoring over 600 goals and winning ten league titles and four Champions Leagues.

However in the past couple of seasons cracks have started to appear in the relationship between Messi and the club, following high-profile exits in the Champions League.

Messi had become more outspoken than ever, willing to criticise senior club figures as well as his own team-mates. He reportedly was considering his future but manager Quique Setien was fired and his successor Ronald Koeman was announced.

Koeman and Messi reportedly spoke on the phone where the new manager told him that the team has to come first and there can be no preferential treatment.

Messi reportedly told Koeman on that occasion that he saw his future away from Barcelona.

