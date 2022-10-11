Sports

Messi to headline Maradona ‘match for peace’ homage

Lionel Messi will headline a star-studded line-up for a ‘match for peace’ in tribute to fellow Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona on 14 November in Rome, organisers announced on Monday.

In addition to Messi, former Brazilian star Ronaldinho, Italian World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon and Roma’s Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho confirmed their presence in a video published by the WEPLAYFORPEACE platform for the third edition of the “match for peace” organised by a Foundation created by Pope Francis.

The video was uploaded on October 10, to signify 10/10, in tribute to the number 10 jersey worn by Maradona during his career. His nickname was ‘el ultimo Diez’ (the last 10).

Former World Cup winner Maradona died aged 60 of heart failure in November 2020.

The match will take place on November 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, less than a week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

