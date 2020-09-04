Sports

Messi to make dramatic Barca U-turn

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lionel Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, has hinted at a compromise being reached at Barcelona which allows his son to remain at Camp Nou until the summer of 2021. The Argentine forward’s representatives arrived in Catalunya on Wednesday for showdown talks with the Blaugrana board. Jorge Messi told reporters upon touching down that he did not “know anything” when it comes to his son’s future. He was, however, to discuss the matter with underfire Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu amid mounting speculation suggesting that a stunning separation could be on the cards. Messi has spent his entire senior career to date on the books of the La Liga heavyweights.

Countless records have been broken by the South American over the course of his remarkable career. The 33-year-old is, however, approaching the end of his playing days and is aware of the need to make the most of the time he has left. With Barca starting to falter at home and abroad, he has opened the door to a possible exit.

Messi dropped a bombshell on Barca when stating his intention to push for a move elsewhere, having grown disillusioned with life on and off the field at Camp Nou. It was initially suggested that he could walk away for nothing, with an exit clause inserted into his lucrative contract that could be triggered at the end of any given season. No free transfer will be made, though, as it has been ruled that his 700 million (£630m/$825m) release clause remains in place. Interested parties are still sniffing around, with big-spending outfits such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain ready to make a move if an all-time great is made available. That is not the case at present, and it may be that Messi never hits the market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Organisers set agenda for National Principals Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organisers of the National Principals Cup for secondary schools have proposed to hold the competition at the end of the year, as a fitting event to relax students from the boredom and trauma of the long lockdown. Coordinator of the age-long and prestigious school sports event, Tony Pemu, also Managing Director of Hideaplus, gave the […]
Sports

CAS overturns Man City’s Euro ban

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City will play in the Champions League next season after club’s two-year ban from European football overturned this morning by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). CAS upheld Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year ban from European competition. Meanwhile, UEFA has reacted thus: “UEFA takes note of the decision taken by the […]
Sports

EPL: Wolves win maintains Europa League hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Everton dent Sheffield Utd’s Euro Hope’s, as Brighton hold Newcastle Wolves eased past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side move back above Tottenham into sixth place and victory at Chelsea in their final league game on Sunday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: