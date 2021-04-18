Sports

Messi to stay at Barcelona – Laporta

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has said he is “convinced” Lionel Messi wants to stay at the club after he scored twice in the team’s thumping 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.
Messi is yet to confirm whether he will stay this summer, with the possibility that his seventh Copa del Rey triumph could be the last trophy he wins for Barca.
“Leo is the best player in the world, he is a player who is deeply rooted in the club, who loves Barca,” said Laporta after the final in Seville.
“I am convinced that he wants to stay and we already know that we are going to do everything in our power, within the possibilities of the club, to ensure he continues with us. It is what we want the most.”
Messi scored a spectacular goal that he started in his own half at La Cartuja before rounding off the victory with a strike into the corner for his 31st goal of the season, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
It is the 13th consecutive campaign that Messi has scored more than 30 goals for Barcelona.
“Leo put on an exhibition today,” Laporta added.

