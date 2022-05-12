Sports

Messi tops Forbes’ highest-paid athletes list

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lionel Messi was the world’s highest-paid athlete over the last year, according to the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday that had the Paris Saint-Germain forward ahead of the NBA’s LeBron James and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi earned $130 million, a figure which includes $55 million of endorsements, during the 12-month period ended 1 May, 2022, to sit atop the list of the 10 highest-paid athletes a year after finishing second to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Los Angeles Lakers forward James was next on the list after bringing home a combined $121 million, shattering the $96.5 million record for an NBA player that he set last year, while Portugal captain Ronaldo earned $115 million to sit third.

Brazilian soccer player Neymar ($95 million) and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry ($92.8 million) of the Golden State Warriors rounded out the top five.

NBA player Kevin Durant ($92 million) was sixth while Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, who played five tournaments in 2021 before a knee operation curtailed his season, was third with total earnings of $90.7 million.

The final three spots on the list went to Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez ($90 million), seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady ($83.9 million) and reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo ($80.9 million).

Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Olympics special: Tokyo 2020 takes centre stage with opening ceremony

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

…Director of event fired after Holocaust joke The official opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games takes place today even as the show director of the event was dismissed yesterday. Footage of Kentaro Kobayashi from the 1990s recently emerged in which he appears to be making jokes about the Holocaust. Japan’s Olym- pic chief […]
Sports

Report: Antonio Conte would like to coach Man United

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United look to have settled on their manager for the foreseeable future in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.   Though with that said, long-term employment can never be guaranteed in modern football. And should United have a change of heart, a suitor for the job in Antonio Conte has reportedly emerged. The decorated Italian coach is […]
Sports

Man Utd thrash Everton in friendly; wins for Newcastle, West Ham & Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rafael Benitez avoided a significant fan backlash at Old Trafford but the new Everton manager endured a troubling afternoon as Manchester United easily won their final pre-season game 4-0. In the former Liverpool manager’s first game in front of a significant number of Everton fans since his controversial appointment, a video of a few […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica