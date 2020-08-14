Messi tops Ronaldo as richest footballer 

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has been named as the richest player in world football ahead of rival Cristiano Ronaldo by France Football.
Messi made an eye watering £120million last year, £11m more than Ronaldo.
The two were also the only footballers to surpass the £100m mark.
The figures are made up of wages, bonuses, endorsements, commercial revenue and other streams.
Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, earned £87m last year, while Real Madrid winger, Gareth Bale, received £35.45m.
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling was the only Premier League player and Englishman to make the list, raking in £30.96m.
Andres Iniesta who now plays for Japanese side Vissel Kobe earned £31.14m in 2019.
Bayern Munich striker, Robert lewandowski, comes in at ninth with £26.56m.
Kylian Mbappe joins PSG team-mate Neymar on the list, having earned £24.73m last year to complete the top 10 list.