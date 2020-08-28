News

Messi trends more than coronavirus

COVID-19 has been the bane of 2020, a historic event that has changed the world forever. But for a brief five hours or so last Tuesday, the hullabaloo surrounding Messi’s request to leave Barcelona  superseded “coronavirus” in terms of world interest … at least on Google Trends.
Searches for “Messi” hovered globally at interest level five — according to Google Trend’s “interest” algorithm — at 12:24 p.m. E.T., but after the shock news that he could be moving on, searches for “Messi” rocketed to 100 within just two hours and eight minutes. In that same afternoon period, “coronavirus” went from a steady 59 ranking worldwide down to 54.
All of Latin America, aside from Guyana and the Dominican Republic, the vast majority of Africa and even China searched more for “Messi” than “coronavirus” on August 25, reports ESPN.
Europe was, perhaps surprisingly, split. Spain and Portugal leaned towards “Messi,” along with Poland and Scandinavia, but Italy, France, Germany and the UK Google users all searched more for “coronavirus.”
In the United States, there were over 500,000 searches for “Messi,” although COVID-19 beat the 33-year-old 70-30, while California was the state closest to edging Messi past coronavirus, with a 37-63 split.
Interestingly, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkino Faso were the countries most weighted towards Messi, while the related terms to searches for “Messi” brought up some new vocabulary to many of us: “burofax,” “burofax Messi” and “Messi fax.”

