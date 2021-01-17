Sports

Messi will do everything in his power to stay at Barcelona –Laporta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Joan Laporta is adamant Lionel Messi wants to remain with Barcelona, while he is confident Eric Garcia will join at the end of the season.

 

Lionel Messi will “do everything in his power” to stay at Barcelona as long as he receives a suitable offer, according to presidential candidate Joan Laporta. Messi’s future has been the subject of speculation and debate for many months, with the club captain attempting to force through a move away last August.

 

At the time, he was adamant a contractual clause that allowed him to leave for free was still active, but Barca refused to sanction an exit and Messi opted against dragging them through the courts.

 

Since then Messi has taken a few public jabs at the club, though the early resignation of previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu in October is thought to have been a positive development in Barca’s bid to rebuild the relationship.

 

Messi’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has assured fans he will not make any decisions until Barca’s campaign has concluded. Laporta, the overwhelming favourite to succeed Bartomeu when the presidential election is given the green light to go ahead in either February or March, is convinced Messi wants to stay with the Blaugrana.

 

“Messi is now totally focused on catching Atletico Madrid in La Liga and playing the Paris Saint- Germain tie in the Champions League,” Laporta is quoted as saying by Sport.

 

“I do not know if he will be playing on Sunday [in the Supercopa de Espana final] but he will be on the bench and it is important that Leo encourage his team-mates. “I see him more and more happy, he is enjoying it.

 

I know that he wants to stay and I know that he will do everything in his power to stay as long as the club can offer him an offer that suits him.”

 

One player who looks likely to arrive at Barca is Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, who has long been linked with a return to Camp Nou, where he began his career.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Neymar lands mega Puma deal after dumping Nike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Neymar has sealed an endorsement deal with Puma, the German company announced on Saturday, two weeks after the Brazilian superstar left his long-time sponsor Nike. “Welcome to the fam @neymarjr #KingIsBack” Puma tweeted alongside a photo of the Paris Saint- Germain striker, kitted out in the sportswear giant’s clothes.   The deal was double cheer […]
Sports

Beyond the FIFA window friendlies in Austria

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

It was great to see Eagles regroup again with the two friendly matches the senior national team played in Austria during the week. The Nigeria Football Federation did well to ensure the players came together to tune up for the Africa Nations Cup qualifiers billed to take place in November. The outbreak of Coronavirus across […]
Sports

Tiger looks ahead after missing the cut at the US Open

Posted on Author Reporter

    Tiger Woods was disappointed but focused on the future after missing the cut at the U.S. Open following a second-round 77 on Friday. After carding a respectable three-over on Thursday, Woods struggled mightily as Winged Foot got firmer overnight and the wind picked up, mixing five bogeys and two double bogeys with a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica