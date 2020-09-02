Sports

Messi’s father, Jorge, arrives Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge who departed Rosairo, Argentina last night by private jet, has landed in the Barcelona airport, multiple sources have confirmed.
According to an audiovisual footage by Cadena COPE, Jorge Messi, with blue surgical nose mask, was greeted by the fans and the journalists.
When asked on his son’s future, Jorge replied, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo as saying: “I don’t know anything, guys.”
He is expected to meet with Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Barcelona President, later Wednesday.
His son, Lionel wants to agree a friendly exit as it is claimed he doesn’t want to go to court against the club.
But both Lionel Messi and the cub president are pulling at different ends of the rope. Josep Maria Bartomeu does not want to sell Messi and insisted on handing the player a new two-year deal that will tie him down till the ended of World Cup 2022.
Messi on the other hand wants to go for free, laying claim on his last contract which empowers him to leave at the end of the season just concluded.
However, La Liga has weighed in on the side of the club insisting that Barcelona still has a valid contract meaning any club hoping to land Messi will still have to meet his €700 million buy out clause.
But in spite of this ruling, at the moment, he is refusing to train at the club.
It is strongly being reported that Manchester City is the likely destination of the six-time World Player of the Year should he eventually be able to wriggle out of his Barcelona contract, which ends next summer.

