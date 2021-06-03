Sports

Messi’s gets new £206m Barca contract offer – with two-year David Beckham link-up

Lionel Messi is set to become a free agent in the next month, but Barcelona have now made a move to secure the future of their greatest ever player
Barcelona are ready to end speculation about the future of Lionel Messi, by offering him a staggering 10-year contract.
Messi is set to become a free agent this summer, 12 months after he was widely expected to leave the Nou Camp.
He ultimately remained with the Blaugrana, but with his contract expiring, the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain had been linked with an audacious move.
But following the signing of his close friend and compatriot Sergio Aguero, Messi is ready to put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal.
According to reports in Spain the 33-year-old will be handed a contract until 2031 in order to afford his lofty salary.
Newly-elected Barca president Joan Laporta made Messi staying in Catalonia one of his key pledges and is desperate to see that realised.
Speaking last week he suggested a deal was close, saying: “Leo surely deserves more and could make more elsewhere, but his desire is to make Barça great.
“I am sure that he appreciates the effort we are making, and I think that he is excited and motivated by the project we are building.
“For Leo, it is not about money, it is about the team and its chances of winning. Leo, above all, wants to feel comfortable, to feel appreciated. And then to win.”
He added that he was “moderately optimistic” that he and Messi could reach a deal that “is within the possibilities of the club and acceptable for the player”.
Barca’s current financial situation means that spreading his salary over a longer period of time could make a deal more viable in the short-term.

