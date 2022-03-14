Messi’s highs and lows at PSG

Lionel Messi’s tough start to his career in Paris Saint-Germain fell to a new low this week as the French giants were knocked out of the Champions League on Sunday before their fans mocked the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Here’s a look at some of Messi’s brighter moments and more frequent difficult times since he left Barcelona for Paris last year:

28/09/2021

Messi scored his first PSG goal in the first big game of the season against Manchester City. He failed to score in his first three appearances, but got the mark in style at the Parc des Princes. After advancing from the halfway line, Messi exchanged passes with Killian Mbappe and wrapped a great shot into the net.

19/10/2021

Messi’s best moments for PSG have come in the Champions League, although they have left early. There were times when looking at their campaign it seemed like it could end anytime soon, though, such as when they beat Arabic Leipzig at home in the group stage. But Messi scored twice from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of the second half to seal the victory 3-2.

28/11/2021

When the Argentine first joined the PSG, most people did not expect three assists against Ligue 1 struggling Saint-Etienne on his highlight list. But on a snowy night in Saint-Etienne he made an excellent display and has jointly assisted the most in the French top flight this season, tied at 10 with Mbappe.

29/08/2021 – 20/11/2021

Messi had to wait until November to score the first goal of the league for PSG. After failing to score in games against Reims, Lyon, Rennes, Marseille and Lille, it finally led to a 3-1 home win against Nantes.

3/10/2021

PSG fought for goals early in the season when Messi was on the team and that problem became clear to Rennes in a 2-0 loss. Messi, Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria all started, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men failed to register a single shot on goal.

31/01/2022

Messi made his first start after signing a contract with the Covid 19 in Argentina, eliminating the holders from the Nice French Cup. After a second goalless draw between the two sides this season, on-loan goalkeeper Marcin Bulka made a decisive save in a shoot-out for Nice against his original club.

15/02/2022

Although PSG’s 2022 Champions League defeat in Madrid will be most remembered for the fall of the second leg, Messi’s penalty miss in the first game was a big moment. His spot-kick was saved by Thibaut Courtois in the 62nd minute, and although Mbopp’s great goal gave him a late 1-0 victory, it proved crucial in the tie.

9/03/2022

The tough season for Messi and PSG took a fatal blow as they surrendered at the Santiago Bernabeu. With less than half an hour to go, a 2-0 lead, Karim Benzema’s hat-trick confirmed PSG’s anticipation of winning the Champions League for the first time. The way the French giants jumped brought back memories of their dramatic last-16 defeats to Barcelona and Manchester United in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

13/03/2022

Paris fans expressed their feelings in the team’s next game after the defeat of Madrid. Messi and Neymar were partially blamed, and they were ridiculed during Sunday’s 3-0 straight win over bottom-placed Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes.

*Courtesy: Reuters

