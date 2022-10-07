News

Meta unveils winners of the Future Africa Grant for Extended Reality Creators

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Meta Platforms Incorporated (owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms) has unveiled six winners of its grant for research on African cultures tagged “Future Africa Grant for Extended Reality Creators”. The winners, including Malik Afegbua from Nigeria; Xabiso Vili from South Africa; Dylan Valley also from South Africa; Nirma Madhoo from Mauritius; Pierre-Christophe Gam from Cameroon, and Michelle Angawa from Kenya, showcased their research works from the ‘Future Africa: Telling Stories, Building Worlds’ programme, focused on supporting the next generation of Extended Reality (XR) creators in Africa.

The programme was developed in partnership with Africa No Filter, Electric South and Imisi 3D this forms part of Meta’s XR Programs and Research investment into XR talents across Africa. With a focus on owning and shifting the African narrative, whilst telling compelling African stories that are contemporary and immersive, the finalists have developed a range of immersive digital experiences rooted in African culture across various media formats including 360 video, AR/VR and Mixed Reality.

 

Our Reporters

