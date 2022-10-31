Metchie: Breaking accountability ceiling for Nigerian leaders

Bonaventure Melah

Chinua Achebe, one of the finest authors in human history, in one of his classic essays THE TROUBLE NIGERIA, stated that the greatest challenge facing Nigeria is absence of quality leadership.

Over the years most Nigerians, both the literate and the uneducated, no matter their religious and social standings, have come to agree that Nigerian leaders are actually the real problem with their country.

Some of the ills plaguing Nigerian leaders are corruption, culture of profligacy, nepotism, ineptitude and total lack of vision. But the worst of these plagues is lack of accountability.

Accountability is equated with answerability, blameworthiness, liability, and the expectation of account-giving. In today’s Nigeria, as has been the case for decades past, absence of accountability has been central to discussions related to problems in the public sector, non-profit and private and individual contexts.

It is therefore no wonder that in Nigeria, budget estimates are passed into law by the federal and state governments without the people knowing what the trillions and billions of naira were spent on, year in, year out.

If we consider seriously what Bob Proctor said, that “accountability is the glue that ties commitment to results,” we can then see clearly why we record little meaningful developments at all levels in the country.

These are the reasons why it is not only a positive deviation, but a pleasant surprise, that the stewardship report which the President General of Umueri Community in Anambra State, Amb. Johnny Chukwudi Metchie submitted to his people a few days ago, has gone viral on social media and has provoked series of debates on the need for citizens to demand accountability from their leaders.

The consensus is building around Chief Metchie’s service report to the Umueri community that the people should not entrust their welfare to those who have no regards for accountability. This also brings to mind Thomas Paine’s position that “A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not be trusted by anybody.”

Chief Johnny Metchie, who was recently appointed to the position of African Director, International Association of Peace Advocates for his breakthroughs in reconciling communities in conflict and other leadership exploits, was elected the President General of Umueri in March 2022 and was sworn in April.

However, the quarterly report he unveiled, which covered his first four months in office, with classic detailing of achievement, financial records and what to expect from his team, going forward, has become a testimony against Nigerian leaders at all levels, who resort to blackmail and intimidation when called upon to account for the monies and other resources entrusted in the hands by the people.

It is worthy of note that President Generals as can be found in most communities in South East Nigeria, especially in Anambra state are usually seen as small office holders who are mostly known for organizing town-hall meetings to discuss minor issues and collect levies to clean gutters, organise vigilante groups and such issues. They are also known to run errands for politicians for a little fee.

But since his emergence as Umueri PG, Chief Metchie has so much revolutionised the office of President General, so much so that everybody now wants to be a PG.

One of the greatest impacts his leadership has generated is the global attention Umueri is receiving currently. In the past four months, many prominent personalities from Nigeria and across the world, have visited Umueri for one reason or the other, mostly to draw inspiration from what Chief Metchie is doing as well as to tap from the massive media millage that identifying with the community brings.

It would be recalled that two months ago, some United Nations delegates accompanied the world president of the International Association of Peace Advocates to Metchie’s private residence in Umueri where he was inaugurated as African Director of the global organisation with the UN flag mounted there. Only last week, the wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Nonye Soludo was in Umueri to identify with the victims of the flood disaster. The following day, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi was in the area where Chief Metchie conducted him round some parts of the community as well as the IDP camp.

In the report, Chief Metchie told his people that, together with other members of his team: “We have captured some of our accomplishments and works-in-progress inside this report,” adding that: “We all have the collective responsibility of making Umueri a citadel of greatness.”

The report, which was succinctly captured in sections, gave detailed explanations of Metchie’s exploits in the area of security, healthcare, education, provision of social amenities, welfare of the elderly, women, orphans and the vulnerable in general as well as interventions on the flood disaster that affected Umueri and its neighbours, among many others.

On security, he disclosed that the community’s local vigilante has been officially recognised by the state government. He said that while modern security gadgets have been provided for the personnel, he had personally donated vehicles, even to border patrol team to ensure peace and better relationship with neighbouring communities like Aguleri and others.

“We commenced and completed the inauguration of new executive members of the Nigerian hunters and forestry security service, Umueri. This further reflects our vision for the revitalization of this very important security association which has now been bolstered with the recruitment of over 50 able bodied men. It is noteworthy that the Nigerian hunter’s council Bill at the Senate has passed its 3rd reading since April this year and now awaits the President to sign this into law.

“This Bill shall make provision in the national/state budget for Nigerian hunters thereby making the body a recognised security group payable by the government,” the report stated and gave out some hotline numbers that the people can use to contact community security personnel every minute of the day.

He thanked the people of Nneyi for donating a building for use as an IDP camp for victims of the flood in the community, adding that his team went on a full scale relief response outreach to the IDP camps and have continued to provide frontline services in the camp through donations of humanitarian relief resources and palliatives in the drive to alleviate the sufferings of the victims as well as a means of restoring hope. He revealed he made a cash donation of N1 million as relief support to the victims of the flood.

“We wrote letters to individuals, NGOs, churches, and humanitarian relief organisations, as well as friends and financially capable individuals to help us with cash or in-kind donations for the victims. The response has been encouraging as we have received monetary support and relief materials from well-meaning people.

According Metchie: “We commenced and have completed the installation of Solar Powered Street Lights in the community as well as IDP camp for victims.”

In the area of health, the Umueri PG said the general hospital in the community had within the past four months received unprecedented attention of the state government which responded to his several calls, leading to the deployment of Chief Medical Officer, doctors, nurses and other health workers, establishment of Dental clinch which has been fully equipped and operational as well as general renovation.

Metchie stated that he has successfully provided Health Insurance Card for the 14 elders of the community who can now receive medical attention with practically no cost involved.

On education, the PG said one of the most satisfying achievements of his administration is giving out scholarship to members of the community especially twins born by a flood disaster victim at the IDP camp under the Johnny Metchie Foundation

“I was moved to pay the school fees for the women leader, Ijali Ofodile. The little girl had come to us with a plea for study support and I immediately responded by funding her enrolment into school as well as paying for all the materials needed to begin her pursuit of a formal education,” he said.

According to him, the construction of an ultramodern market in Ikenga has started and is progressing at a remarkable pace. The market is expected to accommodate several shops for wholesale and retail purposes as well as warehousing of bulk goods and supplies.

“We have added more solar CCTV cameras and solar street lights in strategic locations across the community. Our goal is to have the whole community illuminated and under digital surveillance,” he said and talked about weekly community wide sanitation exercise that is now ongoing which includes the thorough cleaning, evacuation and decongestion of major and minor drainage refuse disposal points, public spaces etc.

After reeling out other numerous achievements recorded by his administration in the last four months, the Umueri PG thanked the traditional of the community, members of his team, leaders of the community security outfits, the state government, leaders and members of different ethnic groups living in Umueri, donor agencies, his friends and his wife for their contributions to the development of the area under his leadership.

“I want to thank my queen and First lady, Her Eminence Linda Metchie and my lovely children for all their support. I would also like to use this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate members of my team for their relentless support since we assumed office. My special appreciation and gratitude must also go out to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles C Soludo. May you live long sir. Special appreciation to HRM Sir Bennett Emeka, the Igwe of Umueri,” Chief Metchie concluded.

Melah writes from Abuja

