Meteorological institute gets registrar

The Federal Government has appointed Dr. Bishir Gambo as registrar of the Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology, Katsina.

The appointment is for a four-year term in the first instance and has been conveyed in a letter signed by the Director of Human Resources, S.D. Mohammad, on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

A statement signed by Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, general manager, public relations of the agency, said the registrar obtained a doctorate degree in environmental science with specialty in land degradation/ desertification from the University of Botswana.

He is a member of World Overview on Conservation Approaches and Technology, (WOCAT) and National Association of Environmental Professionals Seattle (NAEPS). Gambo has worked in various capacities, both in the private and public sectors, including general manager,

Katsina State Transport Authority (KSTA); special adviser to the Katsina State governor on Labour and Productivity.

