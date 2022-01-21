Business

Meter manufacturing: Momas to train 4,000 Nigerians

Momas Electrical Meters Manufacturing Company Ltd. (MEMMCOL) Metering School says it will train no fewer than 4,000 Nigerian youths on meter installation and manufacturing in 2022. Mr Kola Balogun, Chairman, MEMMCOL, disclosed this in an interview in Lagos. Balogun noted that the huge metering gap in the electricity sector was an opportunity to create employment for young Nigerians to enable them contribute to nation building. He said: “We trained more than 2,000 young Nigerians in 2021 on meter manufacturing, installation and maintenance.

“Our projection is to be able to double that capacity in 2022. We are expanding our school now because of the support of our foreign partners. “They want us to train young females, especially those at the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps. “We are hoping to train 4,000 Nigerians this year and once we are able to train them, those from the IDP camps will have something to do going forward. “Training anybody, especially in the power sector and getting them engaged immediately, it means you have taken them out of the streets.” Balogun said that those trained in 2021 were from various parts of the country with some of them already working with electricity distribution companies. He said President Muhammadu Buhari had always championed the call to empower Nigerian youths, stressing that this was MOMAS’ contribution to national development. Balogun said: “We are creating wealth because those trained already are training others and engaging them positively.

“We believe that engaging our youths positively will curb restiveness and insecurity in the country. “We don’t just train, but we kit them. We also educate them and change their attitude to the job because MOMAS represents good product, good character and good thinking. “Our training and the curriculum are endorsed by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE). “These bodies of engineers have come out with the scope of the curriculum and it was designed to accommodate everyone, irrespective of your background, either science or not.”

 

