News Top Stories

Metering: FG approves deferment of 35% import adjustment tax operation

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comments Off on Metering: FG approves deferment of 35% import adjustment tax operation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved one-year deferment in implementation of the 35 per cent import adjustment tax (levy) imposed on fully built unit (FBU) electricity meters HS Code 9028.30.00.00 under the 2019 fiscal policy measures for the implementation of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) common external tariff (CET) 2017 – 2022.

 

The President’s approval was sequel to request by Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, to support the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in rolling three million electricity meters, which is under the meter asset provider (MAP) framework, a measure designed to tackle the electricity challenge in the country.

 

Special Assistant (Media) to the minister, Tanko Abdullahi Yunusa, confirmed the president’s endorsement of deferment with respect to 35% import adjustment tax yesterday.

 

In the minister’s request to the President, Ahmed made reference to a 35 per cent import adjustment tax (levy) which was approved in 2015 on the importation of FBU electricity meters which attracted 10 per cent import duty rate in the ECOWAS CET.

 

“The 35 per cent levy was imposed on the recommendation of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, to encourage local production, as well as protect investments in the local assembly of electricity meters.

 

“An important feature of the MAP regulation is a gradual upscaling of the patronage of local manufacturers of electricity meters with an initial minimum local content of 30 per cent with the potential of significant job creation in the area of meter assembly, installation and maintenance,” she said.

 

Section 9 of the MAP regulations states that: MAPs shall source a minimum of 30 per cent of their contracted metering volumes from local meter manufacturing companies in Nigeria.

 

Further changes to the minimum local content thresholds shall be as specified in the NERC local content regulations.

 

However, the application of the 35 per cent levy on electricity meters – HS Code 9028.30.00.00 has created a significant challenge to the smooth implementation of MAP scheme of NERC. The statement added that though the 35 per cent was in existence since 2015, the MAP regulations by NERC in 2018 to bridge current electricity metering ga

p, did not factor the 35 per cent levy in arriving at the regulated cost of electricity meters to end-users (consumers). Electricity consumers, the statement said, embraced the opportunities presented by the MAP regulations and signed off to pay for electricity meters at the regulated prices approved by NERC. A total of six million consumers have to date been captured to have indicated interest for electricity meters.

 

Meanwhile, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are required by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately implement certain actions in collaboration with their customers, Dis- Cos, which is in line with a directive of the Power Sector Coordination Working Group to improve payment discipline in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), and thereby boost the overall quality of electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

 

The actions are targeted at ensuring that banks providing bank guarantees to Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc. and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on behalf of DisCos, would take full responsibility for: the collections of the concerned DisCos, and the remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

20 APC groups back Buhari, Military on fight against insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At least 20 All Progressives Congress, APC’ groups, under the aegis of APC Youth Movement and Development Forum (APC-YMDF) has pledged their support to President Muhammadu Buhari and the military in the fight against insecurity. The APC youths made this vow at a world press conference on Thursday in Abuja after a meeting of the […]
News

Sokoto approves N1.65bn for construction of sports arena, hall

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Sokoto State executive council yesterday said it has approved N1.65 billion for the construction of a new sports arena and indoor hall in the state. A breakdown of the money approved indicated that while the sum of N1.2 billion would be spent on the sports arena, about N447 million would be expended on the […]
News

Teachers’ CBT not to Christianize Oyo, says consultant

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Against allegations going on among some Muslim faithful that the ongoing recruitment exercise for would-be teachers for the Oyo State Teaching Service was skewed in favour of Christians, the Chief Strategic Officer of the Educational Advancement Centre (EAC), Ibadan, handling the Computer Based Test has said that the exercise was not a ploy to promote […]

%d bloggers like this: