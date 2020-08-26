Metering: FG approves deferment of 35% import adjustment tax operation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved one-year deferment in implementation of the 35 per cent import adjustment tax (levy) imposed on fully built unit (FBU) electricity meters HS Code 9028.30.00.00 under the 2019 fiscal policy measures for the implementation of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) common external tariff (CET) 2017 – 2022.

The President’s approval was sequel to request by Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, to support the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in rolling three million electricity meters, which is under the meter asset provider (MAP) framework, a measure designed to tackle the electricity challenge in the country.

Special Assistant (Media) to the minister, Tanko Abdullahi Yunusa, confirmed the president’s endorsement of deferment with respect to 35% import adjustment tax yesterday.

In the minister’s request to the President, Ahmed made reference to a 35 per cent import adjustment tax (levy) which was approved in 2015 on the importation of FBU electricity meters which attracted 10 per cent import duty rate in the ECOWAS CET.

“The 35 per cent levy was imposed on the recommendation of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, to encourage local production, as well as protect investments in the local assembly of electricity meters.

“An important feature of the MAP regulation is a gradual upscaling of the patronage of local manufacturers of electricity meters with an initial minimum local content of 30 per cent with the potential of significant job creation in the area of meter assembly, installation and maintenance,” she said.

Section 9 of the MAP regulations states that: MAPs shall source a minimum of 30 per cent of their contracted metering volumes from local meter manufacturing companies in Nigeria.

Further changes to the minimum local content thresholds shall be as specified in the NERC local content regulations.

However, the application of the 35 per cent levy on electricity meters – HS Code 9028.30.00.00 has created a significant challenge to the smooth implementation of MAP scheme of NERC. The statement added that though the 35 per cent was in existence since 2015, the MAP regulations by NERC in 2018 to bridge current electricity metering ga

p, did not factor the 35 per cent levy in arriving at the regulated cost of electricity meters to end-users (consumers). Electricity consumers, the statement said, embraced the opportunities presented by the MAP regulations and signed off to pay for electricity meters at the regulated prices approved by NERC. A total of six million consumers have to date been captured to have indicated interest for electricity meters.

Meanwhile, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are required by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately implement certain actions in collaboration with their customers, Dis- Cos, which is in line with a directive of the Power Sector Coordination Working Group to improve payment discipline in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), and thereby boost the overall quality of electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

The actions are targeted at ensuring that banks providing bank guarantees to Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc. and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on behalf of DisCos, would take full responsibility for: the collections of the concerned DisCos, and the remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN.

