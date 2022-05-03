Metering: Ikeja Electric impresses with 24-hour initiative

Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc, Felix Ofulue, has said that there is an appreciable response by customers to the company’s initiative of offering willing and ready customers meters within 24 hours.

In an interview with New Telegraph, he stated that the initiative was a well-thought-out strategy to reduce the metering gap.

According to him, it started last week in Shomolu Business District of Lagos State.

He stated that the initiative was on-going and would extend to other business districts.

Ofulue said: “There has been an appreciable response to our 24 hours metering initiative. We are doing it already. We have been doing metering since, but we figured out that we can do 24 hours.

“The metering is on-going as long as a customer a willing to pay for it. That has been on for over six months. The 24-hour initiative started last week. If your papers are ready and you finalise your documentation process, you can get your meter in 24 hours.

“Right now, we are doing it in our Shomolu Business Unit. It is ongoing. It is going to extend. We have different MAP vendors. We are working on MOJEC for this one. We are going to extend it to other networks. It is ongoing. It is not that we are stopping today or tomorrow, no. The one that people are paying for is ongoing right now.

“There is no difference in prize. Whether you are getting it in ten days or 24 hours, the price is the same. The idea of what we are doing is to ensure we close the metering gap. So as quickly as we can, as long as we have people who are willing to carry it, it is available.

“So if you get your registration and all documents processed, and you apply today, once they send you a code and your pay, you will get it in 24 hours. We are collaborating with MOJEC in this initiative.”

Ofulue had recently in a statement said that the company was set to offer willing customers a one-day metering initiative, where they can complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) and get metered in 24 hours.

He explained that the move was part of its efforts to accelerate the installation of prepaid meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

According to him, the programme, which is being done in collaboration with MOJEC International Ltd. began on Tuesday at the Ikeja Electric’s Shomolu Business Unit for customers in Ilupeju, Oworo and Igbobi areas of Lagos State.

The Ikeja Electric communication boss had said the initiative was to ensure that customers who were willing to make payments for their prepaid meters were metered as quickly as possible.

He stated that the MAP scheme provided a platform for customers who want to make payments to ensure that their premises are metered within a very short time.

According to him, the Federal Government had initiated the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) to install free prepaid meters for customers in order to bridge the metering gap in the country.

It would be recalled that NERC had approved N63,061.32 as the cost of a single-phase meter while a three phase meter cost N117,910.69, including Value Added Tax.

Ofulue had said: “However, Ikeja Electric has completed phase zero of the programme and while awaiting the commencement of the next phase of this Mobile MAP Programme will serve as an alternative for customers who are willing to make payment for meters under the MAP scheme.

“So, we advise customers to take advantage of the initiative by Ikeja Electric and MOJEC to get metered because we are ready to ensure that the process is done and completed within 24 hours.”

