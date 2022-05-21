News

Methodist Bishop joins Abia guber race, proposes political solution to Kanu’s trial

A Bishop of the Methodist Church, Dr Sunday Onuoha, yesterday declared interest to run for the office of governor of Abia State in 2023, saying enough of the misrule of politicians. He said his decision was in response to calls by groups, including Cleanse and Clean Abia Group and wide consultations, which he noted was indicative of the wide spread desire for change among the people. “I have consulted widely and found out that Ndi Abia want change. A group of friends contributed money to buy form for me. I assure that I will not take your support for granted.

“Your call for me to contest will not be wasted. I’m that governor Abians have been praying and waiting for,” he told supporters and members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), under which platform he declared to realise his ambition. Onuoha said that with his experience in business, administration and ministry, as a Bishop, he possessed the requisite background to take Abia State to the desired destination if elected in 2023.

He faulted the leadership recruitment process which gives opportunity to those illequipped for leadership, saying he would approach governance with 11-point agenda that would impact all sectors of the State socio-economic development, with emphasis on agriculture, education, heath, ICT and commerce. The Methodist Bishop reiterated the call for a political solution to the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as the solution to the insecurity in the South East, insisting that, ‘‘as long as the court trial continued, which may last for years, so long the insecurity that has crippled the economy of the zone would continue.’’

 

Our Reporters

