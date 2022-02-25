Methodist bishop proffers solution to insecurity in S’East

The near intractable insecurity challenge plaguing the country would be reduced if an effective security management system with adequate precautionary measures against spontaneous attacks by terrorists are put in place, a Methodist Bishop, Dr. Sunday Onuoha, has said. Bishop Onuoha, who is also the Co-chair Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, called for actions to beef up national security by arresting conflicts and riots at their early stages before they escalate to violence.

The clergyman spoke in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, while delivering a keynote speech at a one-day National Security Sensitisation campaign, on “Building a People of Peace: Towards Enhancing National Security,” organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Abia State in collaboration with the Ministry of Information. While lamenting that Nigeria had become one of the hotbeds of conflict in Africa, he noted that the prevalence of conflicts, manifests in religious intolerance, political thuggery, kidnapping and drug addiction, among other vices, even as he said that the vices were the greatest threats to peace, unity, security and development of the nation.

