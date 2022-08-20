Methodist Church: CAN charges new Prelate to prepare for security challenges

Benue State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Akpen Leva, yesterday charged the new Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Abah, to prepare for the security challenges that have bedeviled the country to enable him to succeed in his new assignment.

Speaking during a solidarity visit to the new Prelate, the CAN chairman informed that Abah was elevated to the position of the Prelate of the church at the time evil men were targeting the clergy and other social vices like abduction, banditry and unprovoked attacks have enveloped the nation.

Leva noted that the killing of the innocent Nigerians particularly the clergy, abduction, unprovoked attacks on communities need relentless prayers for God to intervene and rescue the nation as he insisted that only divine intervention would move the country from its present predicament. The cleric told the new Prelate that he needed additional wisdom and strength from God to succeed in his new office and assured that the church in Benue State would continue to support him in prayers which he believed is the only key to succeed in any office. Responding, Abah expressed happiness to the leadership of the church in Benue State, saying he was honoured by the visit even as he disclosed he owed God for all He was doing for him.

