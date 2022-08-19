News

Methodist Church: CAN charges new Prelate to prepare for security challenges

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Akpen Leva Friday charged the new Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Abah to prepare for the security challenges that have bedevilled the country to enable him succeed in his new assignment.

Speaking during a solidarity visit to the new Prelate, the CAN Chairman informed that Dr. Abah was elevated to the position of the Prelate of the church at the time evil men were targeting the clergy and other social vices like abduction, banditry and unprovoked attacks have enveloped the nation.

Rev. Leva noted that the killing of innocent Nigerians particularly the clergy, abduction, unprovoked attacks on communities need relentless prayers for God to intervene and rescue the nation as he insisted that only divine intervention would move the country from its present predicament.

The cleric told the new Prelate that he needed additional wisdom and strength from God to succeed in his new office and assured that the church in Benue State would continue to support him in prayers which he believed is the only key to succeed in any office.

According to him, the church in Benue State was indeed happy to identify with Dr. Abah because of his records of achievements in all the places he had worked even as a Benue indigene and a northern Nigerian was occupying the office for the first time from the establishment of the church in Nigeria.

Responding, the new Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria His Eminence Dr Oliver Abah expressed happiness to the leadership of the church in Benue State, saying he was honoured by the visit even as he disclosed he was owing God for all God was doing for him.

 

