Methodist Church Nigeria honours 180 at 180th anniversary

The Methodist Church of Nigeria at its 180th anniversary has honoured 180 of its members.

Specifically, the church, which arrived Nigeria on September 24, 1842, conferred a Knight of John Wesley (KJW) on 180 members on September 24, 2022, (exactly180 year) in recognition of their contributions to the church and services to humanity.

Speaking at the epoch making event held at the church’ Cathedral in Badagry, Freeman Memorial Cathedral, the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence (Dr).

Samuel Chukwu Emeka Uche Kalu, congratulated the awardees for their very outstanding, distinguished contributions which resulted in their being accorded the highest honour attainable by lay members and charged them not to relent, but to put more efforts in serving God and humanity, because, according to him, he who more is given, much is expected.

Addressing journalists at the event, the Prelate who conferred the awards on the awardees also stated that Methodist Church, Nigeria, brought enlightenment into the country. He described the award as a milestone and urged the awardees to live a holy life.

He maintained that evangelism will continue until every Nigerian is converted to Christ. In the 2023 general elections, the Prelate urged Nigerians to get their PVC and vote according to their conscience in the forthcoming elections.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...