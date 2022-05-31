Methodist Church not security agents nor IPOB facilitated my release -Prelate Uche

The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu Uche has debunked reports that security agents and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) secured his release along with that of his Chaplain and Bishop of Owerri and from the den of kidnappers.

He said it was sad that such rumour was peddled, while making known that the Methodist Church Nigeria paid the N100 million ransom the abducted had demanded and packed the money in five ‘Ghana must go’ bags with N20 million each as instructed by their abductors.

The Prelate said that the boys who abducted them were all Fulani boys and they expressed frustration at the President and his government.

Addressing the press in Lagos, he said: “On our way to the airport to catch a flight back to Lagos after a church function in Abia State, a group of young boys with the oldest around 35 years came out from the bush and ambushed our cars. They divided themselves into three, some at the front, and some at the back while those in the middle were shooting at our car.

“They abducted three out of five of us. The driver and communication man of the church was able to escape. While they captured me, Bishop of Owerri and Chaplain. They led us into the bush and tortured us, during the process I hit my right eye on the tree and even when blood was flowing and my handkerchief was shocked with blood, they didn’t feel like anything happened.

“They said that they are not actually against Nigerian citizens but President Buhari and his government. I told them that I am not a government official and they said that was what saved me, if not they would have killed me out rightly without asking for any ransom. We trek inside the bush going up and down for like 15 kilometres.”

He continued: “At exactly 11 pm, they started the negotiation and said each of us will pay N50 million and the total will be N150 million. I thought it was a joke, I said ‘we are going to pay N10 million’ and they said ‘what?’ They wanted to cut me, and then showed me the decomposed bodies of those they had killed.

“These boys were within 18 years and their leader will be around 35 years. One of them understood English but the others were speaking Fulani, not even Hausa. They took all my valuable properties and money.

“At the end they settled for N100 million and said it is not negotiable that if I talk they will kill us and forget the ransom and go ahead to kidnaped others. They even attempted to kill the Bishop of Owerri and said that they will let his blood split on me then I will know that they are serious.”

He continued that where the ” abductors are situated, there were soldiers all from Fulani extraction around the area at Nnoma junction, and these boys were going behind them, meanwhile they kept their cow somewhere numbering about 200.

“The following day when I called the church, they said efforts are ongoing to raise the money and they have already raised N30 million.

“The kidnappers instructed the church to package the money in five ‘Ghana must go bags’ and make it N20 million in five places. During my conversation with their leader, he made it clear to me that he was from Sudan and his parents had died. But they gave birth to him in Igbo land around Umuahia where his late father was a cow dealer.

“They threatened that our people that are bringing the money must not involve security men that if they do, they will kill us and they pointed to a certain area where they dump decomposed bodies of those they have killed.

“Around 5:30 the youngest boy among them said, ‘Oga congratulations, you are free, you can go now, we have got our money, let me show you road’. They took us to an old road where they had written ‘welcome to Imo and goodbye to Abia’.

“It is now I understand what it means to be kidnapped, for more than 15 hours, no water or food. We are all on the ground inside the bush. If you want to urinate, you need to take instruction. All the effort made to secure my release was by the Methodist Church of Nigeria, not Police or Army.

“Some people are reporting that I said IPOB released me, they were trying to bring political colouration into the matter, and this is very sad.

“They asked whether I knew the road but I said no because it was the road to my village, they said follow the road you will see people, the three of us followed the road until we met people.”

