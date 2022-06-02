News Top Stories

Methodist Prelate: Abia to step up security

Following the abduction and subsequent freedom of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Kanu Uche, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured the Prelate and people of the state that security would be stepped up around the Isuikwuato-Umunneochi axis of the state where there has been a spike in the activities of criminals.

The governor stated that the location of the area around the state’s borders with four states – Imo, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states – makes it attractive to criminals, who easily enter and escape through any of these routes. He, therefore, called for inter-state collaboration with the neighbouring states in securing those areas and stamp out the activities of criminals. Governor Ikpeazu also expressed delight over the release from kidnappers’ captivity of the Prelate, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev Okechukwu Michael and the Prelate’s Chaplain.

 

