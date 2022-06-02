News Top Stories

Methodist Prelate: Complicity allegation not entirely true, says Army

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Army has faulted the allegation of involvement of soldiers in Sunday’s abduction of the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu-Uche. Kanu-Uche was abducted alongside his chaplain Very Rev. Abidemi Shittu, and the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday after his release on Monday, the cleric said the church paid N100 million to secure his release.

Kanu-Uche, who said he observed that soldiers were around the place where his abductors operated, added that “the Nigerian Army is complicit in the kidnapping”. However, the Army frowned on the indictment of soldiers in his kidnap incident, saying they would meet with the clergyman to unravel the circumstances of his abduction. In a statement yesterday the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the military would investigate the complicity allegation. Nwachukwu said although the Army sympathises with Kanu-Uche, the insinuation that troops were complicit in his abduction was not based on any investigation.

The Army also questioned the N100 million ransom the cleric claimed his church paid the Fulani boys, who threatened to shoot him, to secure his release. Nwachukwu said: “The Nigerian Army has been notified of the insinuation making the rounds on social media, alleging complicity of troops in the kidnap incident of the Methodist Prelate in Abia State recently. “While the Nigerian Army expresses concern and sympathy for the victim of this heinous crime and shares in his pains, the insinuation that troops are complicit in the kidnap incident is not entirely premised on any findings of investigations and therefore cannot be swallowed hook line and sinker. “This allegation therefore raises some pertinent questions which are still unanswered.

“Given a spate of insecurity in the region (South East), the question would be, was the issue reported to the unit covering the area? Did the Methodist Church take the NA into confidence while negotiating the ransom with the kidnappers? No formal complaint has been received by the unit.

More worrisome is the fact that it was alleged that the ransom was paid in less than 24 hours. Was the ransom paid to troops? These are questions that beg for answers.” The military added: “Moreover, the NA unit has not received any debrief from the Prelate or the Methodist Church. “Given our professional disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct in the Nigerian Army, we will take this weighty allegation seriously and approach the Prelate and the Methodist church to unravel the basis for the allegation.”

 

