Metro & Crime

Methodist Prelate confirms N100m ransom paid for his release

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu- Uche, who was freed by his abductors in Abia State, has said the church paid a sum of N100 million to secure his freedom.

 

In an interview yesterday in Lagos, the cleric said he was beaten by his abductors who threatened to kill him if the N100 million was not paid.

 

Recall that Kanu-Uche was abducted on Sunday alongside his chaplain, Very Rev. Abidemi Shittu, and the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, but was released by his abductors on Monday.

 

