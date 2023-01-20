News

Methodist Prelate seeks credible leaders to save Nigeria

The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria Dr. Oliver Ali Baba has advised Nigerians to vote for leaders capable of taking the country out of its current challenges in the February 25 to March 11general election. He gave the advice while fielding questions from newsmen after he inaugurated the Lafia Diocese of the church yesterday. According to him, the situation in the country needs leaders that will turn things around.

The cleric lamented the growing poverty and insecurity in the country, saying Nigerians have not had it so bad. He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to change the situation. Baba said: “Nigeria is the only country we have so I call on Nigerians to vote for only credible leaders who will take us to the next level of a better Nigeria. “Nigeria loves us and God loves Nigeria too. God has given Nigeria everything it takes to make Nigeria great. Nigeria is the most populous black nation in Africa and the whole world so we must not embarrass ourselves.”

 

